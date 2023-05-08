The Supreme Court has confirmed the sentence of 34 years in prison imposed on a couple who deceived, kidnapped, tortured, robbed and buried alive to death the Basque businessman José Antonio Delgado Fresnedo (54 years old when he was murdered), in September 2019, after contacting him through the Badoo contact network. The Criminal Chamber has rejected the appeals of the convicted Mohamed Achraf Elbouti, now 39 years old, and Angelin Candy, 38, nicknamed Dulce Ángel on the networks, who was the sexual hook that attracted the computer industrialist from Getxo (Bizkaia) to Zaragoza to have sexual relations, but it ended in a nightmare in an abandoned warehouse: the victim was tortured for days and, already dying, was buried alive in a polygon in Pedrola, half an hour by car from the Aragonese capital, the natural way to return to the Basque Country.

The high court has upheld the sentence originally imposed by the Court of Zaragoza, after a guilty verdict by a jury, signed in turn by the Superior Court of Justice of Aragon, because “it contains an eloquent, logical and rational explanation of the authorship of both defendants”. The proven facts detail that the defendant, a native of Venezuela and whose full name is Hedangelin Candy Arrieta Lanzadábal, contacted the victim, a resident of Getxo (Vizcaya), through the Badoo social network, and summoned him to an appointment on September 6, 2019. in the town of Zaragoza where she lived with her partner, to have consensual sexual relations.

José Antonio attended the appointment and, already with his supposed flirt, they went in their own car to an industrial estate in Pedrola, where they were supposed to have sex in a secluded place. Then, already with the trusting man, the woman’s accomplice appeared unexpectedly, reduced him and immobilized him with zip ties inside an abandoned warehouse of the complex.

And this happened, according to the proven facts: “The defendants seized their belongings [del empresario]they savagely beat him and intimidated him to obtain the codes of his bank cards (proceeding between September 7 and 11 to carry out six extractions; and thus he was detained, restrained with zip ties and unable to defend himself on days 6, 7 and 8 of September, in the course of which, he received blows to the head and thorax with a blunt object, compatible with slow death.”

The torture left the Basque businessman half dead, but there was no mercy for him, always according to the sentence. On September 8, the convicts “proceeded to strip the man naked and then buried him, even though he was alive, but in a more than probable state of extreme agony, dying in the grave where he had been buried.” The corpse had dust in the nose, trachea and esophagus, which indicates that he was still breathing when he was buried, according to the investigators when the body was found. The criminal couple had allegedly perpetrated two other attacks with the same method, but in these cases the victims were abandoned, handcuffed, after a severe beating that left them disoriented and confused. they survived. For one of these two cases they have been sentenced to 12 years in prison, along with a third accomplice

The killers left a trail of clues. During the three days after the crime, the now convicted withdrew money six times from ATMs, always hooded. In addition, they had the audacity to sell the Mercedes vehicle with which the victim had arrived at the appointment to a Zaragoza resident over the internet. The key was given by Achraf Elbouti himself, a native of Tangier: when he committed the murder he was wearing a telematic bracelet for having committed a crime of gender violence. As soon as the Central Operative Unit (UCO) of the Civil Guard had him as a suspect, they were able to trace the device and verify that the night of the disappearance, the now convicted man spent more than two hours at a specific point in an industrial estate in Pedrola. There he was, buried two meters underground, José Antonio Delgado Fresnedo. In the ship there were genetic traces of the criminal couple.

Both have been sentenced to 25 years each for the murder, another 6 for robbery and kidnapping and another three for the fraud of having sold the Mercedes vehicle. They must also compensate the relatives of the murdered with 265,000 euros.