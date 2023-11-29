She was sleeping with her 4-month-old daughter, the 34-year-old mother died in her sleep: it was her husband who made the heartbreaking discovery

A sad story that comes from Cassino. A 34 year old mother she died while sleeping with her 4-month-old daughter, struck by a sudden illness. She was an esteemed and well-known nurse.

The Cassino Public Prosecutor’s Office has opened an investigation into the sudden disappearance of the 34-year-old mother, the aim of which is to shed light on the certain cause of death. She passed away forever in her sleep, next to his 4 month old baby girl. She worked as a nurse in the Santa Scolastica hospital in Cassino.

The parents of the new mother filed a complaint against unknown persons, thus allowing the investigators to start the necessary investigations to shed light on the truth. The mother and father helped the woman every day in caring for her daughters, especially after the arrival of her second daughter. The nurse was already mother of a two and a half year old girl.

It was the husband who did it dramatic discovery. When he realized that his wife was not responding, he raised the alarm at 118. The health workers immediately reached the house, but it was already too late. They could do nothing to save their colleague. They were forced to declare his heartbreaking death.

She had been transferred to Cassino after her request, so she could be close to her husband. Her hospital colleagues hadn’t seen her for months, due to maternity leave and the birth of her baby. During the months of gestation, as reported by her family, the 34-year-old mother discovered she had a thyroid disease. He knew his values ​​were off, but he had reassured everyone he loved about him. It wasn’t anything serious. After the news, the Prosecutor has seized all medical records of the woman and has ordered an autopsy. The results will be fundamental to establish the certain cause of death and understand whether that pathology may have had a role in the health conditions of the young mother.