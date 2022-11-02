A heartbreaking story that has gone around the world. A 34-year-old mother died suddenly after preparing her son

A sad story that happened in Surrey county, but which in a few hours went around the world. A 34 year old mom he lost his life after preparing his son for school.

He was called Michaela Bateman. It was a day like any other, the young mother had woken up early in the morning and then had woken her baby Geroge. She had prepared him for school and then she had gone to another room to finish her chores before leaving the house. In minutes she has it accused of an illness and she managed to alert her mother, who was in another room of the house.

After the alarm, the 34-year-old mom was transported to the Frimley Park Hospital. Unfortunately, shortly after she arrived at the health facility, she was hit by a cardiac arrest.

The doctors immediately intervened, trying to revive her. The situation was very serious and they were well aware of the few possibilities. But they did their best, while family members waited in the corridors of the hospital.

Doctors failed to save 34-year-old mom

After an hour they were forced to declare the death by Michaela Bateman.

The woman suffered from pancreatitis and, after the pain, the mother believed that it was precisely her condition. She never would have imagined that she would never see her beloved daughter again. Doctors have determined that her death was caused by a ‘pulmonary embolism.

Michaela leaves her mother, husband and three young children. The young mom’s friends threw one online fundraising, to help family members pay for the funeral and future expenses for the growth of three children. Three children who have lost their mother.

The maternal grandmother lived with her daughter and her grandchildren, just for help the family with living expenses.