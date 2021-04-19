Hoda Al Tunaiji (Ras Al Khaimah)

The Public Health Department of Ras Al Khaimah Municipality managed, within one day, to visit 80 facilities, as part of its field campaigns targeting food and occupational health facilities during the month of Ramadan.

Those field visits revealed that 34 warnings were issued and violated facilities that did not comply with public health requirements and others related to limiting the spread of the new Corona virus (Covid-19). Shaima Al-Tunaiji, Director of the Public Health Department, told Al-Ittihad: The department managed, within one day of the month of Ramadan, to visit 80 establishments, represented by 20 veterinary facilities, 35 food establishments, and 25 professional health facilities, in order to verify the extent of their compliance with all applicable requirements. . She stated that during those visits, a number of observations were made by the inspection teams, which were represented in the misstocking of products in the storage areas, failure to abide by the rules of social distancing in sales outlets such as hypermarkets, and the overstocking of food products in the display areas.

She added: “Non-compliance with the implementation of the protocol of precautionary and preventive measures, as well as following up of workers in facilities about whether they undergo periodic checks for the Corona virus or receive the vaccine.”

She indicated that the inspection campaigns during which 26 warnings and notes were directed and 8 violations were issued, for several reasons, the most important of which is failure to adhere to sound health practices for handling food, failure to adhere to precautionary and preventive measures against the virus, expiration of health cards for workers in facilities, and failure to maintain the cleanliness of the facility.

She pointed out that no facility mentioned has been closed, and establishments have been called upon to correct their conditions to avoid repeating the violation or doubling the penalty against them, in the event that it is monitored again by the field inspection teams during the upcoming inspection campaigns.

Al-Tunaiji indicated that the inspection teams monitored the various restaurants to verify that they did not go towards displaying food outside the facility during Ramadan, stressing that no violation of the circular banning selling outside the store was detected.