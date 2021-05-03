A collision occurred between 34 vehicles on Emirates Road after the Al Qudra Bridge heading to Sharjah, resulting in four injuries, including a serious injury, a moderate injury, two minor injuries, and a traffic stop.

The Director of the General Traffic Department, Brigadier General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, said that a report received by the Command and Control Center management stated that a collision had occurred between several vehicles on the Emirates Road after the Al Qudra Bridge heading to Sharjah, as a result of low horizontal visibility, and the drivers ’failure to leave a sufficient safety distance, for an accident to occur. Collision that resulted in a series of collisions between other vehicles, and 34 vehicles were damaged.

Al Mazrouei called on drivers to exercise caution and caution while driving in bad weather and wind speed, and to adhere to security and safety rules, stressing the need to reduce speeds in these circumstances due to lack of visibility.

He stressed the importance of reducing the speed and leaving a sufficient distance between vehicles more than the usual distance, not passing other vehicles, avoiding standing in the middle of the road in the event of a minor accident, and avoiding changing lanes except in case of necessity while adhering to the signs indicating the turn, as well as stopping the vehicle outside the right of the road in The state of lack of visibility and safety, using the four signals to alert vehicles coming from behind, in addition to not using high lights that obstruct the vision of other drivers, and not to use hazard lights while driving, not to be distracted by other than the road, use the windshield wipers, and get rid of the steam that accumulates on the glass Windows inside the vehicle, and caution against road surprises, as they play a major role in the occurrence of accidents.

