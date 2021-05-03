A collision occurred between 34 vehicles on Emirates Road after Al Qudra Bridge heading to Sharjah, resulting in 4 injuries, including a severe injury, a moderate injury, two minor injuries, and a traffic stop.

Brigadier General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Director of the General Traffic Department, said that a communication received by the Command and Control Center management stated that there had been a collision between several vehicles on the Emirates Road after the Al Qudra Bridge heading to Sharjah, as a result of the low horizontal visibility, and the drivers ’failure to leave a sufficient safety distance, to make it fall A collision accident resulted in a series of collisions between other vehicles, and 34 vehicles were damaged. Brigadier Al Mazroui called on drivers to exercise caution and caution while driving in bad weather and wind speed, and to adhere to security and safety rules, stressing the need to reduce speeds in these circumstances due to lack of visibility.