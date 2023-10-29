Trains crossed the border with Egypt this Sunday (Oct 29) transporting food, water and medical supplies

Two convoys with a total of 34 trucks entered the Gaza Strip this Sunday (29.Oct.2023) carrying humanitarian aid. They crossed the Rafah crossing, on the border with Egypt, transporting food, water and medicine and medical and hospital supplies.

It was the largest arrival of aid to the Palestinians since the beginning of the conflict, which has been going on for 3 weeks and has intensified since last Thursday (Oct 26) with an offensive ground operation by Israel against Hamas.

The 1st convoy this Sunday crossed the Rafah pass in the morning with 10 trucks. In the afternoon, another delegation crossed the border with 24 vehicles. There is strict inspection by Israeli authorities controlling the border.

At least 6 more trucks with humanitarian aid are still awaiting authorization to enter the Gaza Strip, according to the Spanish news agency EFE.

The new batch of aid does not include fuel. The item remains vetoed by Israel. It is considered by local authorities to be essential for the continuous operation of hospitals, bakeries and water treatment plants.

With the 2 new trains, 118 have already entered the Gaza Strip: 20 (21st and 22nd), 14 (23rd), 8 (24th), 12 (26th), 10 (27th) and 34 this year Sunday.

The flow of humanitarian aid arriving in Gaza has generated a wave of condemnation from entities and the UN (United Nations), which warned that the assistance coming in is only “a drop in the ocean of needs” of the population.

