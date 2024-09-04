Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 04/09/2024 – 16:53

The Ministry of Management and Innovation in Public Services (MGI) launched this Wednesday, the 4th, the Pact for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in Federal State-Owned Companies. Signed by 34 state-owned companies, the document proposes the establishment of cooperation mechanisms for the improvement of public policies related to the topic and strategies that promote diversity in companies.

With the signing of the pact, MGI believes that it is expected that good practices will be shared and that measures to promote greater diversity, equity and inclusion in companies will be implemented more quickly. The document provides for monitoring and support from MGI so that companies can consolidate the proposed work.

For the Minister of Management, Esther Dweck, the signing should leverage the sharing of strategies that promote public policies related to the topic. “State-owned companies generate more than 400,000 direct jobs and are certainly a driving force for good practices in the market. And this pact is fully aligned with the MGI’s mission of building a truly inclusive State,” she assessed.

Petrobras CEO Magda Chambriard, who is one of the signatories, said that the pact is a symbol that consolidates work that has already been carried out, but that its relevance needs to be remembered daily. “With the participation of others, we are joining forces to build a fairer and more representative environment,” she said during the signing event.

In addition to Chambriard and Dweck, the Minister of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil, Sonia Guajajara, the Minister of Racial Equality, Anielle Franco, and the Minister of Human Rights and Citizenship, Silvio Almeida, were also present. Representatives of the state-owned companies that signed the pact were also present.

Elisabeth Braga, Director of Administration and Finance at Infra SA, who represented the state-owned company specializing in structuring projects for the transportation sector, says that structuring plurality policies goes beyond the work environment. “Diversity is extremely important for the development of our projects, since they are ventures in several states and benefit and impact all social strata,” she notes.

The latest Aggregate Report of Federal State-Owned Companies indicates that the participation of women in the workforce of state-owned companies in 2023 was 38.5% and that of men was 61.5%. The difference between the participation of men and women was higher among employees with more than 11 years of service in the company, a group in which two out of every three employees are men.

Among people with 10 or fewer years of service, the distribution is 51.3% men and 48.7% women, indicating a more balanced relationship in the recent dynamics of the workforce of state-owned companies.