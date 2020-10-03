Between July and September, the Google Play Store removed 34 apps infected with Joker malware. Joker is a dangerous malware that has been infecting apps on the Play Store for the past several months. Google removes information about these apps from the Play Store. Joker is not a new malware, but recently many app developers have also given information about it.
Joker malware is a malicious bot that has been categorized as fleeceware. The main function of this malware is to make the user click and subscribe to paid premium services via SMS. Without any knowledge, users subscribe to this service and fall prey to fraud. The Joker does his job with very little coding and leaves very few marks behind him, which makes it difficult to identify.
Joker-infected 11 apps were first removed from the Play Store in July. After this, 6 more apps were removed in early September. Recently 17 more apps were infected with this malware and now they have been removed from the App Store.
17 new apps were discovered by Zscaler, a California IT security company. Zscaler detected these 17 apps and found that these apps were infected with Joker. According to the news, these 17 apps have been downloaded 1,20,000 times. These apps have been removed from the Play Store and are not currently available for download. If you are using such an application, delete it now. Google gave its new policy information in a blog post this year.
Learn about these 34 apps on Google Play Store …
1. All Good PDF Scanner
2. Mint Leaf Message-Your Private Message
3. Private SMS
4. Tangram App Lock
5. Direct Messenger
6.Unique Keyboard – Fancy Fonts & Free Emoticons
7. One Sentence Translator – Multifunctional Translator
8. Style Photo Collage
9. Meticulous Scanner
10. Desire Translate
11. Talent Photo Editor – Blur focus
12. Care Message
13. Part Message
14. Paper Doc Scanner
15. Blue Scanner
16. Hummingbird PDF Converter – Photo to PDF
17. All Good PDF Scanner
18. com.imagecompress.android
19. com.relax.relaxation.androidsms
20. com.file.recovefiles
21. com.training.memorygame
22. Push Message- Texting & SMS
23. Fingertip GameBox
24. com.contact.withme.texts
25. com.cheery.message.sendsms (two different instances)
26. com.LPlocker.lockapps
27. Safety AppLock
28. Emoji Wallpaper
29. com.hmvoice.friendsms
30. com.peason.lovinglovemessage
31. com.remindme.alram
32. Convenient Scanner 2
33. Separate Doc Scanner
