The UAE Embassy in Washington, in coordination with representatives of the country’s official missions in the United States of America, evacuated 34 Emirati citizens residing in Tampa, Florida, to safe destinations, with the arrival of Hurricane Adalia on the west coast of Florida.

His Excellency Youssef Manea Al-Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to the United States of America, said that, as an embodiment of the UAE’s constant keenness to monitor the conditions of its citizens abroad and ensure their safety, the embassy in Washington took all necessary measures to evacuate its citizens from the state of Florida, as 16 citizens were evacuated to Miami. And 18 citizens to Atlanta.

The UAE embassy urged resident citizens to take caution and stay away from the areas affected by the hurricane, and to adhere to the instructions issued by the local authorities. She also stated the need to report and communicate with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the UAE in emergency cases through the number 0097180024, in addition to registering in the My Presence service.