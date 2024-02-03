The Anbar Operations Command of the Popular Mobilization Forces and the “13th Al-Tafuf Brigade” announced today, Saturday, that 16 people were killed and 25 wounded “as a result of the American aggression against the Anbar Operations Sector of the Popular Mobilization Forces.”

Earlier, the director of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, Rami Abdel Rahman, said that the American raids targeted 27 Iranian militia sites in Syria.

He reported, in statements to Sky News Arabia, that 18 militia members were killed in the raids on Syria.

American forces launched raids on targets in Syria and Iraq, and Washington vowed to launch more attacks against pro-Iranian militias.

The American strikes targeted sites in Deir ez-Zor Governorate in eastern Syria, specifically around the city of Albukamal, an important location on the Syrian-Iraqi border.

Then the aerial targeting targeted sites in Al-Qaim in the Iraqi Anbar Governorate, opposite the Syrian city of Al-Bukamal, which is a primary border crossing between the two countries.

At the same time, areas in the Al-Mayadeen desert in the Deir ez-Zor countryside witnessed intense bombardment, affecting several points, including a site in the town of Ain Ali.

The American targets included Deir ez-Zor Airport, which Washington says is used by the Quds Force and its affiliated militias in operations.

The American strikes also targeted a militia site in the town of Ayyash in Deir ez-Zor.

The air strikes also extended deep into Iraqi territory, specifically Anbar Governorate, and targeted sites in the Akashat area, of pro-Iranian militias under the banner of the Popular Mobilization Forces.

According to the US Central Command, the strikes hit 85 targets in Syria and Iraq, including command and intelligence centers and stores of missiles, weapons, and logistical equipment.