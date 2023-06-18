Of the 193 members of the UN, 12 countries have legislation that only allows civil unions between people of the same sex

Since the first same-sex marriages were performed in the Netherlands in 2001, 33 other countries have enacted laws that make it possible for same-sex couples to form a legal union, mainly in Europe and the Americas. Today, 34 nations fully allow same-sex marriage, while another 12 do. “other forms of civil union”according to the database ILGA World.

Over the past 20 years, 40% of European countries have passed legislation allowing same-sex marriage. The continent is what most authorizes this type of union. In Asia, only Taiwan allows legal union, while in Africa, of the 54 countries, only South Africa allows it. In South, Central and North America, 31% of countries allow same-sex marriage.

The countries that allow same-sex marriage in full are: Andorra, Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Denmark, Ecuador, Finland, France, Germany , Iceland, Ireland, Luxembourg, Malta, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, United Kingdom, United States and Uruguay.

Of the 193 Member States of the United Nations, 12 countries have laws that only allow same-sex civil unions. They are: Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Estonia, Greece, Hungary, Israel, Italy, Liechtenstein, Monaco, Montenegro and San Marino.

Among the States that fully allow same-sex marriage, 10 have legalized it nationally through court decisions: Austria, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Mexico, Slovenia, South Africa, Taiwan and the USA.

In Brazil, in 2011, the STF (Federal Supreme Court) recognized civil unions between people of the same sex in two joint decisions: the Direct Action of Unconstitutionality 4,277 and the Argument of Breach of Fundamental Precept 132. In 2013, according to the Resolution 175 of the National Council of Justice, it was established that Brazilian registry offices cannot refuse to register same-sex marriages.

Over the last two decades, the efforts of local and international LGBTQIA+ organizations and entities have led to the recognition of various forms of legal ties, with different levels of access to rights, such as civil unions and marriage.

Historically, civil union recognition for same-sex couples was achieved before marriage. For the most part, these forms of partnership recognition confer less legal protection than marriage. In some countries, civil unions were revoked after same-sex marriage was legalized, as occurred in Andorra in 2022.

Marriage remains the most comprehensive legal bond for the official recognition of a relationship, offering the greatest number of benefits and rights. Therefore, in many countries, same-sex couples without access to this form of union do not share the same rights as heterosexual couples, such as the right to adoption.

ADOPTION

Depending on each country’s adoption law, a formalized union may not be a requirement. In some countries where joint adoption is only possible for married couples, the enactment of laws allowing same-sex marriage has automatically expanded adoption rights.

All 34 states that have jurisdictions that allow same-sex marriage also allow these couples to jointly adopt. In the survey, the ILGA database considered, in addition to joint adoption, the so-called adoption “second parent”.

Among the 12 countries that allow only civil unions, Israel and Liechtenstein are the only ones that allow both forms of adoption. The others vary between not allowing any form of adoption or allowing only that of a second parent, as is the case in Estonia.

Second parent adoption is considered to be a legal vehicle through which a person adopts their partner’s child. Furthermore, the recognition of the bond between the child and the second parent protects the rights and duties of both parties.

NUMBER OF MARRIAGES

According to a new search of Pew Research Center, released on Tuesday (June 13, 2023), in 24 of the 34 countries that fully allow same-sex marriage (where statistics are available), same-sex marriages in recent years ranged from less than 1% to 3 .4% of all marriages.

About 3.4% of the 148,588 marriages registered in 2021 in Spain they were homoaffective. Same-sex marriage in the country has been legal since 2005. This is the highest proportion among nations for which data are available. Information is for 2020, 2021 and 2022. The UK had the 2nd highest share of same-sex marriages: 3.3% of total marriages.

The lowest rate of same-sex marriage was in Ecuador, where marriage has been legal since 2019 by a ruling by the country’s Constitutional Court. In 2021, only 0.4% of marriages registered in the territory were between same-sex couples.

Among the 24 countries that have made data available on same-sex marriages, 20 distinguish between female and male marriages. In 16, most marriages were between two women. The highest proportion of marriages between men was recorded in Costa Rica, accounting for 54.7% of same-sex marriages in 2022.

According to Pew Research, directly comparable data for the US is not available because marriage records are done at the state and local levels rather than nationally. But the Census Bureau estimates that by 2021, 1.2% of the country’s 61.3 million couple households involved same-sex couples.

ANTI-LGBTQIA+ LAWS

Still according to the database ILGA World64 countries currently criminalize “consensual same-sex sexual relations”. Of the total, half (32) are in the African continent, followed by Asia, with 20 countries.

At the end of May, the President of Uganda, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, enacted one of the most severe laws in the world against the LGBTQIA+ population. The legislation makes homosexual relationships punishable, in some cases reaching the death penalty.

The original text was approved by the country’s Parliament in March, with 389 votes in favor and only 2 against, but received some changes, such as not punishing people who only identify themselves as homosexuals.

The law enacted on May 29 allows the arrest of those who have sexual relations with people of the same sex and stipulates a sentence of 20 years for “promote” homosexuality. Other countries that also criminalize same-sex relationships are: Bangladesh, Ethiopia, Gambia, Ghana, Iran, Iraq, Jamaica and Kenya.

This report was produced by Journalism intern Fernanda Fonseca under the supervision of editor Lorenzo Santiago.