Ras Al Khaimah Police have arrested 34 beggars since the beginning of the month of Ramadan, as part of its annual Ramadan campaign, “Fight Begging and Help Those Who Deserve,” which it launched in support of the efforts of the Ministry of Interior to combat begging and prevent the exploitation of children and vulnerable groups of society in committing negative behaviors, such as begging, fraud, and blackmail that distort The civilized face of society.

The Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, said that there are official channels for charitable work and the provision of aid through charitable bodies and institutions to ensure that donations reach those who deserve them, stressing the importance of community members directing their aid to approved entities.

He added that the Department of Information and Public Relations at Ras Al Khaimah Police launched an anti-begging campaign since the beginning of Ramadan to spread awareness about the dangers and disadvantages of begging through its platforms on social networking sites and its various media channels, and to emphasize raising awareness of the importance of preserving the civilized image of the state by combating begging and preventing it. .

Al Nuaimi stressed the keenness of Ras Al Khaimah Police to strengthen and protect society among the priorities of police work, pointing to the efforts of members of the Criminal Investigation and Investigation Department, the Department of Comprehensive Police Stations, and the community police branches of the Comprehensive Police Stations in intensifying their presence in the various regions and neighborhoods of the emirate, arresting violating beggars, and reducing Due to the spread of crimes committed by some of them under the guise of begging.