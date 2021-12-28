His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, approved the general budget of the Emirate of Sharjah with a total expenditure of about 34.4 billion dirhams, which aims to achieve the strategic vision of the Emirate in economic and social development, enhance financial sustainability and stimulate the overall economy, to contribute The general budget in both services and development.

The budget is based on the process of strengthening the financial foundations to advance economic, cultural, scientific and tourism leadership, and enhance capabilities to meet various economic challenges. The budget has adopted many strategic goals and indicators with an economic, social, scientific and cultural dimension, including promoting investment in infrastructure and other economic activities that achieve a competitive advantage for the emirate. Providing social support in various forms and methods that serve citizens, address their living needs, ensure social stability and economic well-being, and work to meet various life needs.

The budget also aims to use the best means that stimulate the economy, development and financial sustainability, as well as the growing interest in human resources and national energies and enhancing their role in construction and sustainable development.

His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, said: “The Sharjah government budget for the year 2022 came under the directives and blessing of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, to complete the emirate’s path in achieving the highest levels of excellence, success and sustainable development in all sectors and fields, as it continues This issue is to build on what has been achieved through a long journey in the development of man and place, according to the insightful vision of His Highness.”

His Highness added: “The new year’s budget, which exceeded 34 billion dirhams and increased in quantity and quality over the previous year, means that we all have to be up to the responsibility to contribute to each of his positions, his role and his job in continuing to advance Sharjah in a manner that befits and deserves it from us, and for a better future.” With the wise leadership of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, the unlimited supporter of all qualitative projects in all cultural, scientific and knowledge fields and in the world of investment, environment, welfare and prosperity for all, and the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Executive Council, relentless efforts to develop the fields And all services, and the implementation of various projects according to the best standards that reflect on the stability and cohesion of society.”

For his part, Director General of the Central Finance Department Walid Al-Sayegh confirmed that the general budget increased by (2%) over the 2021 budget, and the government continued to support the budget of capital projects to ensure continuity in meeting the spending needs on these projects in 2022. %) of the general budget, as for salaries and wages, they constituted (25%) of the budget, with an increase of (4%) over last year’s budget, as well as for operational expenses, which constituted (25%) for 2022 with an increase of (3%) compared to the budget 2021, as for the budget for support and aid, it constituted about (11%) of the general budget and achieved an increase of (3%) compared to the budget of 2021, while the balance of loan repayments and interests constituted (7%) of the total general budget for 2022, with an increase of (18%) ) for the 2021 budget, and this enhances the government’s ability and financial solvency to pay all its obligations.

In general, and in order to enable the government to achieve its strategic and operational goals and initiatives, the Department of Finance has worked to enhance the financial stability and sustainability of the government and work to increase the level of spending by (2%), to meet the requirements of government agencies and improve their ability to meet development requirements and develop the level of indicators for controlling and rationalizing government spending. .

The process of categorizing the budget on the basis of economic sectors is one of the most important tools that reflect the strategic direction of the government. The infrastructure sector ranked first among the sectors of the general budget and constituted (44%) of the total general budget for 2022, with an increase of (4%) over the budget 2021, and this reflects the exceptional interest of the government in developing the infrastructure of the emirate as the backbone of the development and sustainability process and attracting foreign and local investments in all vital sectors.

While the economic development sector ranked second in relative importance, it constituted about (27%) of the total general budget for 2022, while the social development sector came in third place, as its relative importance constituted about (21%) of the total general budget for 2022 And an increase of (3%) over the 2021 budget, in order to provide the best services, support and assistance to citizens and residents in the emirate. While the relative importance of the government administration, security and safety sector constituted about (8%) of the total general budget for 2022, with an increase of (8%) over the budget of 2021.

• The 2022 budget provides 1,000 new jobs for newly graduated nationals.

• 44% of the general budget for the development and improvement of infrastructure in the emirate, an increase of 4% over the 2021 budget.



• 27% of the general budget for the economic development sector focused on development processes and economic stimulus.

Revenues

The Government of Sharjah has been exceptionally interested in developing the government’s general revenues, which constitute the main source of financing the public budget, improving the efficiency of collection and developing technical and smart tools and methods that enhance this trend. Government revenues, according to the analysis of public revenue trends, have achieved a remarkable increase for 2022, increasing by (49 %) compared to the general revenue budget for 2021, the operating revenues constituted (53%) of the total revenues budget for the year 2022, with an increase of (8%) over the operational revenues for the year 2021, while the percentage of capital revenues amounted to (35%) for the year 2022 By a significant increase from 2021, as for tax revenues, they constituted about (6%) of the total public revenues, with an increase of about (20%) over tax revenues for 2021, and in the same direction, customs revenues constituted (3%) and oil and gas revenues About (3%) of the total revenue budget for 2022, with a noticeable increase compared to oil and gas revenues for 2021.



