Dubai (WAM)

The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai attracted 338,833 visitors since the launch of the World Expo on October 1, 2021 until the end of December 2021. Visitors to the pavilion praised the Authority’s projects, smart and innovative initiatives, and efforts to reformulate the concept of service institutions and their contribution to transforming Dubai into The smartest and happiest city in the world.

The authority’s pavilion in the sustainability area was visited by many local and international officials from government and private institutions, in addition to a large number of school and university students. On December 2, 2021, the authority’s pavilion attracted more than 23,400 visitors, as the authority organized various events to celebrate the fiftieth anniversary of the union in a distinctive national and heritage atmosphere.

Through its pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority aims to provide a unique and innovative experience for visitors to familiarize them with its efforts that contribute to transforming Dubai into the smartest and happiest city in the world through innovative projects and initiatives, especially in the field of renewable and clean energy and reliance on renewable energy. Fourth Industrial Revolution techniques to replace and change the operating model of service institutions and transform into the first digital institution in the world.

Initiatives

In its pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, the Authority will display a set of its most important projects and initiatives, including the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest solar energy complex in one location in the world, and the “green hydrogen” project, the first of its kind in the region. The Middle East and North Africa to produce hydrogen using solar energy, and “Digital DEWA”, the digital arm of the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, which aims to become the first digital institution in the world, enhanced by autonomous systems for renewable energy and storage, with the expansion of the use of artificial intelligence.