The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced that the number of users of mass and shared transportation in Dubai, which includes the Dubai Metro, Dubai Tram, public buses, marine transport (abras, ferries, water taxis, and water buses), electronic reservation vehicles, smart rental vehicles, and buses on demand, in addition to Taxi vehicles: (Dubai taxi and franchise companies) in the first half of 2023, it reached about 337 million passengers, compared to about 304.6 million passengers in the first half of 2022, and the daily average number of users of mass transportation, shared transportation and taxis reached in the first half of This year, about (1.86) million passengers, compared to about (1.68) million passengers in the same period in 2022.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, said: Dubai Metro and taxis accounted for the largest percentage of the number of users of mass transportation, shared transportation and taxi vehicles, with 36.5% for Dubai Metro, 29% for taxis, while the percentage of public transport buses reached 24.5%. And the month of March of 2023 recorded the highest rate in the number of passengers, as nearly 60 million passengers were transported, and the number of passengers in the rest of the months ranged between 53 and 58 million passengers, indicating that the number of passengers during the first half of this year witnessed a growth of 11%, Compared to the same period in 2022, which is an important indicator that confirms the recovery of the economic movement in the Emirate of Dubai, and the effectiveness of the plans and programs implemented by the authority to encourage residents and visitors to use mass transportation, and to provide various alternatives for the movement of residents in Dubai, as the mass transit system in Dubai that integrates Its elements, together, are the backbone of the movement of the population in the various regions of the Emirate of Dubai, and this system has succeeded in bringing about change and development in the culture of the population of all segments towards the use of public transportation.

metro stations

Al Tayer said: The number of users of the Dubai Metro with its red and green lines reached 123.4 million passengers in the first half of this year 2023, and the Burjuman and Al Ittihad stations accounted for the largest share of the number of Dubai Metro passengers, as the number of passengers at Burjuman Station for the red and green lines reached 7.25 million passengers, while it reached 7.25 million passengers. The number of passengers at the Union Station for the Red and Green lines reached 5.6 million passengers. On the Red Line, Al-Raqqa station recorded the largest number of passengers, with a total of 5.4 million passengers, followed by the Mall of the Emirates station with 5.2 million passengers, then the Burj Khalifa / Dubai Mall station with 4.7 million passengers. Green Sharaf DG station ranked first in the number of passengers with 4.4 million passengers, followed by Baniyas station with 3.8 million passengers, then the stadium station with about 3 million passengers, and the remaining number of passengers was distributed among other metro stations.

In the first half of this year, the Dubai Tram transported 4.2 million passengers, while public transport buses transported 83 million passengers, and the number of marine transport users that include abras, water buses, water taxis and Dubai Ferry reached 9.1 million passengers, while the means of joint transportation that include electronic reservation vehicles And smart leasing and buses on demand, as it transported 21 million passengers, while taxis in Dubai, which include: (Dubai Taxi and franchise companies), transported 96.2 million passengers in the first half of this year.

System integration

Mattar Al Tayer said: The strategic and operational plans under which the Roads and Transport Authority operates are based on the principle of integration between the various means of mass transportation and joint transportation, to achieve smoothness and ease of movement in the Emirate of Dubai. Maritime transportation, first and last mile means, joint transportation, development of pedestrian and bicycle facilities and their interconnection, development of traffic systems and technical transportation necessary to achieve the best and highest efficiency of the road system and mass transportation, as well as the application of supportive policies to encourage the public to reduce dependence on private vehicles, and increase their dependence on Other means of transportation, including mass transportation, and shared transportation.