Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, President of the Emirates Arabian Horse Society, and under the supervision and follow-up of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Vice President of the Society … The activities of the Emirates Arabian Horse Breeders’ Championship will start tomorrow It is the first time that Al Ain has witnessed a competition for Arabian horses.

The organization of the championship comes within the framework of the wise leadership’s interest in this ancient sport and its symbolic legacy and extended historical roots in the UAE. The championship gathers 336 horses belonging to 144 owners, and includes 23 lanes, while the total value of its prize money is approximately 4 million dirhams, an increase of 50% over the championship of the previous season, with the allocation of 18 incentive financial prizes to national owners.

The horses will be judged according to the laws and conditions of the European Organization for the Beauty of Arabians “ICAHO”. Horses who won the first, second and third places in all age groups will be qualified to participate in the foals, foals, mares and stallions championships to achieve the title of golden champion, silver champion and bronze champion.

The tournament takes place in the midst of precautionary measures aimed at protecting the health and safety of the participants, including requiring all participants to wear a face mask and a physical distance of two meters, and only 3 people sit at the same table, and attendance is limited to the owners of the participating horses only.

The activities of the first day of the championship start at 2 pm in the category of foals of one year old, and have been divided into 6 sections: «A, B, C, D, E, and», followed by section «A» for the category of fillies aged two years, and the second day begins at the fourth In the afternoon, completing the two-year-old category of foals, which is divided into “B and C”, followed by the third category of foals of 3 years of age, followed by the fourth category for mares of 4 years of age, which also consists of two parts, “A and B”, then the fifth category for mares age 7 -9 years, and on this day the first section “A” will be held for the sixth class of foals of one year old, which consists of 3 sections. Sections “B and C” will be held on the third day of the championship “Thursday”, which also witnesses the seventh category for foals aged two years. Divide it into 3 sections «A, B, C».

The activities of the fourth and final day of the championship will begin with the eighth class for foals aged 3 years, followed by the ninth class for stallions aged 4-6 years, then the tenth category for stallions, ages 7-9, and the activities are concluded with championship runs. The first and second place horses in all age groups are qualified to participate in the six championships, namely: the one-year-old foals championship, then the foals championship, then the one-year-old foals championship, then the foals championship, the mares championship, and the stallions championship to win the gold champion, silver champion and bronze champion.

Mohammed Ahmed Al-Harbi, Director General of the Emirates Arabian Horse Society, confirmed that this year of the championship witnessed a significant increase in financial prizes, as well as financial prizes for national owners to encourage and motivate them to increase interest in local production, in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan. He said that the association, with the follow-up of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad Al Nahyan, transferred the offers for the first time to the city of Al Ain, in order to open up more to owners and breeders and spread this activity to the largest group of people because horses are an important part of the heritage and traditions of the people of the Emirates.