Dubai (Union)

Private aviation traffic in the Mohammed bin Rashid aviation project in Dubai South increased during the current year, as the private aviation building recorded an increase of 336% in the first quarter of 2021, with a total of 4904 flights compared to 1,460 for the same period last year, and 1676 flights in the first quarter. From 2019. Private aviation movements include those recorded by the four ground operators operating on the Mohammed bin Rashid Aviation Project, namely Jetex Executive Aviation, Jet Aviation, DC Aviation and Execu Jet Middle East.

Tahnoun Saif, Executive Director of the Mohammed bin Rashid Aviation Project, said: The private aviation movement in the private aviation building has witnessed an accelerated increase since last July, which is an indication of the success of the national vaccination campaign and the position Dubai enjoys as a preferred destination for tourists from all over the world. He pointed out that, in addition, Dubai ranked third in the world and second in the ranking of the sub-index, the main cities category in the “Future Cities Index for Foreign Direct Investment 2021-2022” in the latest report issued by “FDI Intelligence”, as it emerged as a destination for foreign investment. Al-Mubasher, expressing his aspiration to preserve these numbers in private aviation traffic as part of Dubai’s preparations to welcome the world during the Expo 2020 Dubai, which will be launched next October. It is worth noting that the Mohammed bin Rashid aviation project provides international companies with investment opportunities in the aviation field, as it is a free zone for private airlines and industries related to the aviation sector. The project is located within Dubai South, which has developed it to be a center for various types of maintenance and a destination for training and education, and seeks to promote engineering industries to achieve the emirate’s vision of making it a leading center for the aviation sector.