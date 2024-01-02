The Central Operations Room at the Sharjah Police General Command handled 3,343 calls during the New Year holiday, with 2,358 calls on the 999 call platform, and 985 calls via the 901 number for non-emergency cases. The Director of the Operations Department, Colonel Dr. Jassim bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, confirmed that the operating room had raised its state of readiness during the New Year’s holiday, and worked to coordinate all efforts between it and the operating rooms in the central and eastern regions, and to deal with all incoming calls and refer them to the authorities according to their jurisdiction. And keenness to enhance response time to achieve the quality of security life for the UAE community.

He pointed out that the operations room received several calls through the 999 platform designated for receiving emergency reports, in order to inquire about a specific service or inquire about a special matter, pointing out that these calls affect the effectiveness of the immediate response to cases required by necessity.

He added that the 901 communication platform, which operates around the clock, was dedicated to meeting the needs of customers and receiving non-emergency comments and reports from all members of society, calling for the importance of determining the type of report before communicating with the operating room so that the service is provided in the manner that the customer is satisfied with.