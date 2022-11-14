The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced the complete suspension of dealing with the “e-Dirham” system to collect fees for its services, and its replacement with a direct payment system that relies on payment methods approved in the UAE.

The ministry confirmed that this decision comes in line with the regulations of the Ministry of Finance and within the framework of the joint government work system aimed at providing the best services to customers with ease.

It noted that customers can redeem the remaining balances in the “e-dirham” through the card-issuing banks.

The ministry pointed out that the “e-dirham” has been replaced by the direct payment system, which includes approved alternative payment methods such as “Visa” and “MasterCard” cards, in addition to “Google Pay” and “Apple Pay”, noting that it provides 3,343 points of sale and dedicated devices. To complete the payments, you can complete your transactions at 243 business service centers in the various emirates of the country.