Shorouk Awad (Dubai)

Saif Al-Sharaa, Assistant Undersecretary for the Sustainable Communities Sector and Acting Assistant Undersecretary for the Food Diversity Sector at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment confirmed to “Al-Ittihad” that the ministry is working within an integrated mechanism for managing food reports in coordination with the supervisory authorities. All food reports, as the system provides a mechanism for communication and communication with the central and subsidiary points of the authorities concerned with food control in the country, and the withdrawal and recovery of harmful, contaminated, adulterated or non-conforming food products with technical regulations and specifications that may pose a risk to the health of the consumer, in accordance with the protocols Approved in the principles of nutritional risk analysis.

He added: The total number of reports that the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment responded to over the past year through the “Early Reporting Biosecurity” system amounted to approximately 334 food reports for local and imported products, and all measures and procedures consistent with the applicable regulations and legislation have been taken to withdraw and recover food products.