The Department of Health in Abu Dhabi revealed the implementation of 5,600 inspection visits to health facilities operating in the emirate during the past 18 months, which resulted in the monitoring and recording of 333 violations, most notably the temporary closure and appropriation of public money, noting that it continues to devote efforts to ensuring the enhancement of the quality and efficiency of health care services provided by continuing In the role of the supervisory department to monitor violations and enable the violating establishments to correct their situation in order to achieve the health and safety of community members.

The department closed two health facilities temporarily, after monitoring violations that included non-compliance with safety measures to prevent and limit the spread of infection, the use of expired materials and tools, and non-compliance with standards and regulations regarding dealing with medical waste and storing blood units. The department also referred a pharmacy to the Public Prosecution. After monitoring damage and appropriation of public money, by replacing prescription drugs with non-prescription products and supplies, with the aim of earning from the value of financial claims that are covered by the insurance company.

The department indicated that more than 1,300 inspection and inspection visits were carried out during the first half of this year, during which 43 violations were monitored, while last year it carried out 4,300 inspection visits, during which 290 violations were monitored, which varied between non-compliance with the regulations, circulars, policies and decisions issued by the department. Medical services that the health facility is not licensed to provide, lack of medical staff required to provide medical care in the health facility, non-compliance with safety and infection control requirements and other violations.

The department called on health facilities operating in the emirate to adhere to the standards and regulations issued by the department, in order to preserve the health and safety of community members, and to continue providing health care services in accordance with international best practices, noting that it implements the Abu Dhabi Health Services Quality Index program, which is a high-quality and comprehensive framework. Trusted to enhance sustainability, healthcare efficiency, transparency, and accountability and improve the patient experience. The development of the indicator framework is based on innovation, focus on the patient and his needs, and the involvement of healthcare providers.

The department pointed out that the “indicator” covers nine main axes to ensure the achievement of internationally approved quality foundations, including: the axis of clinical treatment outcomes, to ensure patient safety and the efficiency of the treatment provided to him, taking into account the degree of complexity of the health condition and the number of patients in the hospital. And the axis of negligence to investigate medical errors to guarantee the patient’s rights and reduce error rates, and the axis of patient happiness to measure his experience during his treatment journey by monitoring his ease of access to health care services and assessing his satisfaction rates, and the axis of correct documentation to ensure that the services provided to the patient are properly documented and obtained with high accuracy.

The rest of the axes include the research and innovation axis to motivate health facilities to research and innovate in order to enhance quality and patient safety and improve their experience, the axis of ensuring health care regulations to ensure patient safety and the readiness of hospitals to serve them in accordance with the highest international standards, and the axis of medical staff happiness to ensure the happiness of the medical team and its consequences. Providing the highest quality medical care services, and leading to achieving the best health care outcomes for the patient, and the axis of a safe work environment to ensure a safe environment for patients, their companions, and the medical care team, in addition to the axis of quality assurance certification to ensure patient safety by ensuring the accuracy of quality data issued by the health care service provider. .