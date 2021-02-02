The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced that, during the past 24 hours, 181,635 new examinations had been conducted to early detection and count the cases infected with the emerging coronavirus (Covid-19) and those who had contact with it and isolate them.

The intensification of investigation and examination procedures has contributed to the detection of 3,310 new cases of infection with the virus of different nationalities, all of which are stable cases, bringing the total of registered cases to 309,649 cases.

The Ministry also announced the death of seven infected cases as a result of the repercussions of infection with the virus, bringing the number of deaths in the country to 866 cases.

It also announced the recovery of 3,791 new cases of those infected with the virus, bringing the total number of cures to 285,201 cases.





