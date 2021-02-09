The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced that, during the past 24 hours, 165,796 new examinations were conducted to detect early, count the new cases infected with the new Coronavirus (Covid-19), and those who had contact with it, and isolate them.

The intensification of investigation and examination procedures in the country, and the expansion of the scope of examinations at the state level, contributed to the detection of 3,310 new cases of HIV infection, bringing the total number of registered cases to 332,603 ​​cases.

The Ministry also announced the death of 17 infected cases, from the repercussions of infection with the new Corona virus, and thus the number of deaths in the country reached 947 cases.

The Ministry also announced the recovery of 3,368 new cases of people infected with the emerging coronavirus, bringing the total number of cures to 313,60 cases.

The Ministry also announced the provision of 113 thousand and 495 doses during the past 24 hours, thus bringing the total of the doses provided until yesterday to four million and 527 thousand and 144 doses, and the rate of vaccine distribution is 45.77 doses per 100 people.





