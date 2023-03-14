Yesterday, the activities of the 14th session of the “National Competition for Emirates Skills 2023”, organized by the Abu Dhabi Center for Technical and Vocational Education and Training, were launched at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center, under the generous patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme President The Family Development Foundation, “Mother of the Emirates”.

331 male and female male and female contestants are participating in the competition, competing in 23 technical and engineering fields under the supervision and arbitration of 100 experts. professional.

Dr. Mubarak Saeed Al Shamsi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Center for Technical and Vocational Education and Training, confirmed that the Emirates Skills National Competition includes a group of contestants who show their creativity and are distinguished by their talents, according to the competition’s arbitration criteria, pointing out that the competition establishes its position as an important national technical and vocational race that attracts Emirati men and women who compete in engineering, industrial and vocational disciplines that are compatible with future jobs, which is in line with the center’s strategy that works to achieve the directives of the wise leadership to manufacture national competencies capable of global competition.

He pointed out that the National Skills Competition reflects the level of scientific and practical competence among the participants, including young talents and skilled hands, who flocked from various Emirates to participate in all categories of aircraft engine maintenance skills, graphic design, artificial intelligence, programming, electrical connections, programmers of the future, electronics, and turning. , painting, mobile robots, web design, engineering drawing, in addition to industrial control systems.

He said: «The National Competition for Emirates Skills is a unique and unique experience for emerging emerging skills to challenge their peers in the selected category, and to obtain the best prizes for their skills. The national competition represents a valuable opportunity for students and youth with high skills to prove their capabilities and develop their competitive capabilities that will motivate them to constantly improve their skills and strive to achieve better achievements according to the standards of the Emirates National Skills Competition. Gulf) ».

While the Head of Emirates Skills in Abu Dhabi Technical, Engineer Ali Muhammad Al Marzouqi, said: “Emirates Skills works to develop the technical and vocational education and training system in the UAE through knowledge development, information exchange, and increasing the number of Emirati students affiliated with the technical and vocational education and training system, and integrating them into sector and expand their awareness of the advantages of this type of education by providing them with opportunities to participate in multiple skills competitions at the national, regional and global levels every year.

Al Marzouqi added: “Emirates Skills believes that the various career options offered by the technical and vocational education and training sector are capable of changing the course of individuals’ lives if chosen carefully. Accordingly, we work hard to introduce students to these options through skills competitions, and we are keen to add new competitions to the National Skills Competition that is held every year. We also take into account the advantage of quality control and continuous measurement of performance levels compared to the Global Skills Competition, which always monitors the latest technical and professional developments in the sector.

For their part, students participating in the competition, Hassan Al-Rumaithi, Khaled Al-Balushi, Muhammad Rayan, Nora Al-Dhaheri, and Mona Khalaf, indicated that the goal of the competition goes beyond the limits of competition to the point of enabling citizens to develop their capabilities for innovation and industrial and engineering development, pointing out that the competition In each field there is a challenge that the contestants must overcome.

While the experts and arbitrators participating in the competition emphasized the high skills of the contestants, and their possession of technical and technical expertise that exceeds their age and heralds national cadres at the highest level, explaining that the contestants, from the first moments of the competition, began to work in a team spirit, and they also have clear scientific plans to overcome the problems and challenges facing them.