The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation revealed that 331.9 thousand male and female workers joined the private sector labor market during the first six months of this year, bringing the total number of workers registered in private sector establishments in the country, of both sexes, to 5.9 million male and female workers, until the end of the first half of the year. The current one.

The Ministry explained that workers under the age group (from 30 to 34 years) are the most present in the labor market in the private sector in the country, at a rate of 19.5% of the total employment, while “craftsmen in construction, extractive professions, and other craftsmen” topped the list of professional levels with the most jobs at a rate of 21.8% of the total workforce in the private sector.

In detail, official statistics conducted by the Department of the Labor Market Information System, affiliated with the Ministry, reported that the total number of private sector employees and workers registered with the Ministry at the state level, as of the end of the first half of this year, amounted to five million, 908 thousand and 377 people, including five million and 154 thousand. And 668 males, representing 87.2% of the total number of workers in the private sector, compared to 753,709 females, (12.8%), pointing out that the number of workers witnessed a remarkable growth during the first half of this year, exceeding 3.2%, with a total of 331 thousand. And 922 workers, compared to the number of workers registered until the end of last year.

The statistics, a copy of which was obtained by Emirates Today, specified 12 age classifications for employment, which included all private sector employees and workers registered with the Ministry, as they showed that the number of workers and male employees in the age classification (from 16 to 19 years) reached 32,649 male and female workers. At a rate of 0.55%, and from (20 to 24 years) there were 645 thousand and 366 male and female workers, at a rate of 10.8%, and from (25 to 29 years) it reached one million 140 thousand and 738 male and female workers, at a rate of 19.3%, while the workers were under the age bracket (from 30 to 34). One year) is the most present in the labor market in the private sector in the country, with a total of one million and 150 thousand and 945 male and female workers, at a rate of 19.5%, and the total number of workers in the segment (from 35 to 39 years) was one million 108 thousand and 393 male and female workers, at a rate of 18.7%, and from (40). To 44 years old: 797 thousand and 195 male and female workers, at a rate of 13.7%, and from (45 to 49 years old) 485 thousand and 719 male and female workers, at a rate of 8.4%.

The statistics showed that the total number of employees and workers in private sector establishments and companies who are over the age of 50 reached 547,367 male and female workers, representing 9.3% of the total registered employment in the private sector, including 297,141 male and female workers within the age classification (out of 50). To 54 years old), 152 thousand and 439 within the classification (from 55 to 59 years old), 66 thousand and 24 working in the classification (from 60 to 64 years old), and 24 thousand and 180 working under the classification (from 65 to 69 years old), in addition to 7,583 workers. And employees working under the age classification (70 years and over).

Official statistics also classified workers registered with the Ministry into nine occupational levels, topped by “craftsmen in construction, extractive professions, and other craftsmen,” with a total of 1,292,961 male and female workers, at a rate of (21.8%) of the total employment nationwide, followed by a slight difference in the “professions” level. Simple, which employed 1,261,722 workers, with a rate of (21.3%), then “service and sales professions,” which included 918,982, with a rate of (15.5%).

