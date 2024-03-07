Rosselkhoznadzor: 33 tons of phantom milk from St. Petersburg were identified in Orenburg

In Orenburg, almost 33 tons of phantom milk were discovered, which was supposed to be supplied to kindergartens and schools. The widespread fraudulent scheme was reported to Rosselkhoznadzor.

The department noted that the products were supplied by a company from St. Petersburg. There was no production at the stated addresses. Complaints about the company's work initially arose from parents and regulatory authorities.

Rosselkhoznadzor uncovered a fraudulent scheme

After checking the data, the department announced a number of violations on the part of the St. Petersburg company. In particular, it is reported that since January, the organization has supplied 136 batches of dairy products to kindergartens through a gasket company whose warehouse did not comply with sanitary standards.

Photo: Pavel Lisitsyn / RIA Novosti

After checking the company’s supplier, who transported almost 33 tons of milk, Rosselkhoznadzor reported that there was no production at the registration address. Instead of a warehouse, there is a residential apartment building there.

According to the chairman of the consumer rights organization “Public Consumer Initiative” Oleg Pavlov, this is a common fraud scheme. He explained that a company with low prices wins a tender for supplies to hospitals, schools and kindergartens, after which it creates fly-by-night companies. “In reality, products are diluted, replaced or reduced in volume. Then they sell off the remainder and pocket the difference,” he added.

Not long before this, almost 190 tons of milk were sold in Orenburg through a phantom platform

At the beginning of March also data appeared that in Orenburg an entrepreneur sold 189.8 tons of milk through a phantom platform.

Photo: Maxim Bogodvid / RIA Novosti

Rosselkhoznadzor initially revealed the fact of registration of the Fruktomilk site. The Moscow enterprise, as noted, has already managed to sell 24 tons of milk. The supplier of raw materials for the production of Fruktomilk was local entrepreneur Yu.N. Molokovich. It was he who supplied the company with about 189.8 tons of pasteurized milk.

At the same time, Rosselkhoznadzor, when checking the data, found out that Molokovich Yu.N. does not operate as a milk processing enterprise and did not supply raw milk to the Fruktomilk enterprise.

The number of fly-by-night companies has increased sharply in Russia

In June 2023, it was noted that after the launch of the Know Your Customer (KYC) anti-money laundering platform from the Central Bank in Russia, the number of new legal entities increased by 15 percent. About half of them may be involved in cashing out as shell companies.

Director of the Department of Financial Monitoring and Currency Control of the Central Bank Ilya Yasinsky stated that we are talking about technical companies that are intended for laundering and cashing out money. “Every day we identify about 500 technical companies and individual entrepreneurs who are immediately included in the red zone,” he said.