Thursday, February 29, 2024, 1:06 p.m.



| Updated 1:28 p.m.









Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

About thirty properties located in La Manga will go up for auction with a 76% discount on their appraisal value, calculated at 911,807 euros. These are four commercial premises, an office and 28 parking spaces, which together will cost 218,620…