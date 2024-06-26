The Higher Colleges of Technology announced the launch of 33 new programs for the next academic year at the level of the applied bachelor’s and professional diploma tracks, in addition to the “professional certificates” track, which will be offered for the first time. The colleges also expect to attract more than 5,300 new students in the first semester, including 3,000. in diploma, in addition to attracting more than 110 academics from prestigious international universities in response to the expansion.

The colleges revealed the results of implementing the “new educational model” after an academic year since its launch, according to a strategic vision aimed at achieving the “inclusiveness” pillar based on expanding programs and enhancing students’ educational opportunities according to their abilities, inclinations, and labor market needs, and the “integration” pillar based on building partnerships that enhance students’ training and employment opportunities. The results indicated the colleges’ success in attracting more than 7,000 male and female students throughout the academic year “2024/2023”, after expanding to offer 12 new programs at the professional diploma level, enabling them to employ graduates by 75%, and succeeding in implementing the “vocational apprenticeship” program, from which 6,180 diploma and bachelor’s students benefited.

This came during the annual media meeting held yesterday by the Director of the Higher Colleges of Technology Complex, Dr. Faisal Al-Ayyan, at the colleges’ headquarters in Dubai, with the participation of: the Deputy Director of the Complex for Strategy and the Future, Sumaya Al Hosani, the Chief Executive Officer of Academic Affairs, Dr. Luke Verberg, and the leaders of the Complex. The Higher Colleges of Technology, a number of strategic partners, members of the administrative and teaching bodies, and students with distinguished projects, which revolved around announcing the latest developments and initiatives for the next academic year, in addition to revealing the results of implementing the “new educational model” one academic year after its launch.

The Director of the Higher Colleges of Technology Complex, Dr. Faisal Al-Ayyan, confirmed that the colleges of technology are proceeding according to a clear and future vision, aiming to bring about a qualitative shift in applied education, in line with national ambitions and in line with the economic agenda, and achieving the goal of building competencies that confirm Emirati excellence locally and globally, as well as affirming The colleges’ status as the largest university of higher education in the country, which from 1990 to 2020 was able to graduate more than 92 thousand male and female graduates, making it the largest supplier to the labor market of national cadres, and its keenness today, in accordance with the directives and goals, to enhance that role with partnerships and initiatives that support its role as an essential supplier also to the private sector. With Emirati competencies.

He added that the colleges, with the launch of the “new educational model” in 2023, started from the labor market and its needs in various vital sectors, so they announced a plan to offer three study paths for students, where the professional diploma path was added to the applied bachelor’s path, which created new opportunities for hundreds of students according to their abilities and inclinations, and today the colleges are preparing to add the third path “professional certificates” linked to career accelerators, which will increase students’ options according to the needs of the labor market.

Al-Ayyan considered that the colleges’ responsibility does not end with graduating students, but rather the process of employing them is one of the strategic goals that they are working on with great efforts related to partnerships and initiatives, as the colleges succeeded last year in concluding cooperation agreements with government and private agencies, to enhance training and employment opportunities for students and graduates, in addition to A strategic partnership with the “NAFES” program, with the aim of attracting students to study health sciences specializations and work in private health sector institutions. Dr. Al-Ayyan revealed that the last graduating class for the year (2022/2023), which numbered (2,600) male and female graduates, had a 75% employment rate so far, and that during the period from 2019 to 2023, the number of graduates reached (12,303) graduates, and (72%) were employed. ) of them, which is equivalent to (8895) male and female graduates.

He pointed out that achieving ambitions to enhance the building of competencies that support the country’s efforts to achieve a competitive global economic power falls on the responsibility of educational institutions, and their role and success in achieving this is supported by the presence of a common will of all concerned parties in society to work in an integrated manner, noting that the process of building more partnerships with… The job sectors are continuous, to ensure students’ permanent connection to the labor market. Colleges’ plans begin with the labor market and end with providing it with qualitative outputs.

Electronic connectivity and professional apprenticeship

For her part, the Deputy Director of the Academy for Strategy and Future, Sumaya Al Hosani, explained that the colleges’ strategy today seeks to enhance capabilities and talents and confirm the Emirati excellence aspiring to leadership and internationalism, and that the programs are presented with a realistic study of the labor market in light of the electronic link between the colleges and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation and the Ministry of Education. And education, to know the skills and current and future job requirements, especially since we are dealing with an open, changing and competitive labor market, and that the matter is not only related to offering new programs, but also to reconsidering and developing existing programs in a phased manner, ensuring the availability of diverse educational options for students, as was done last year. We are working on developing the “Applied Media” program, which will be available for the next academic year 2024/2025 in the specializations of “Bachelor of Media Design and Production” and “Bachelor of Digital Media.” Also, (15) other programs are currently being reviewed and developed to be offered to keep pace with developments in the market. the job.

Al Hosani stated that the colleges implemented the “Vocational Apprenticeship” program during the academic year 2023/2024, which benefited (6,180) students at the diploma and bachelor’s levels from about 30 different programmes, noting that this program represented a rich experience for the students in enhancing their skills and connecting them practically to the labor market. Through their work for a period in employment institutions, especially the private sector, the program supports applied education and future employment opportunities for students, and they obtain an experience certificate after completing the training period.

She confirmed that the next academic year will witness an expansion in the application of the program, and according to the nature of the training in it, bachelor’s students spend (16) weeks full-time at the training facility, while diploma students spend (3 semesters) full-time between colleges at the training facility.

International cadres and professional development

The Chief Academic Officer of the Colleges, Dr. Luke Verberg, reviewed the efforts and initiatives that were implemented according to the new educational model, to enhance academic performance in a way that supports applied study, where he said that the process of introducing new educational paths required working to attract more competencies that have applied experience according to the highest standards from prestigious international universities specializing in applied education, where last year (75) academics were attracted, and today in preparation for the next year, more than (110) academics were attracted in response to the expansion in programs and the number of students.

Luke pointed out that, in order to enhance the professional development of academic staff, and to ensure that they remain constantly informed of developments in the labor market in its various sectors, the colleges have launched the “Full-time Work in the Private Sector” initiative, which allows academic staff members to spend a period of up to approximately one month in one of the institutions. Work, during which they become acquainted with the latest experiences and applied practices related to their fields and new technological applications, in a way that supports their experiences and opens new horizons for them in teaching, and contributes to transferring the latest skills and knowledge to their students.

Plans for the next academic year include:

• Review and develop 15 study programs.

• Launching the “Applied Media” program after its development was completed, with two specializations at the bachelor’s level: “Media Design and Production” and “Digital Media.”

• Introducing the third educational track, “professional certificates,” which is linked to career accelerators.

• Attracting 110 academics from international universities specializing in applied education in response to expansion plans.

Dr. Faisal Al-Ayyan:

. We start our strategic plans from the labor market to ensure the graduation of competencies that support Emirati excellence and leadership.

Sumaya Al Hosani:

. We are working to launch programs and reconsider others, to ensure that they keep pace with the skills and requirements of the labor market.

. 6180 students benefited from the application of the “vocational apprenticeship” program.

. 2600 is the number of graduates for the academic year 2023/2022, and their employment rate has reached 75% so far.

. 92 thousand graduates were introduced by technical colleges to the labor market over 20 years.