The National Water Commission prepared a drought monitor updated for the last time on March 15 of this year, in which it is disclosed that 64.3 percent of the area of ​​the state of Durango It has serious drought problems, so it is important to highlight that the aforementioned percentage is the highest in the country.

Said update indicates that only six municipalities in the state are within the category of moderate drought.

According to the website of “El Siglo de Durango” the problem of drought occurs after a season that has historically been characterized by a lack of rain, due to the fact that the rainy that occurred were not sufficient for a significant accumulation of water.

It also mentions that compared to the Conagua records made on March 15, 2022, they indicate that 18 of the state’s municipalities were in moderately dry conditions, which indicates that this year the situation is more worrisome.

It is worth mentioning that last year there were only 19 municipalities those who were registered with drought severe, while currently there are 33 of 39.