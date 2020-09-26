In the United States, over several months of protests against racial discrimination, about 33 monuments to Christopher Columbus were demolished. This was announced on Friday, September 25, by the TV channel Cbs…

It is noted that the administrations of some cities, such as Bridgeport, Pittsburgh, San Francisco, Chicago and Hartford in Connecticut, decided to independently dismantle the statues of the discoverer of America.

In Boston, Miami and cities in Virginia, monuments were demolished by vandals. In addition, about 60 monuments to the heroes of the Confederates were removed.

The Black Lives Matter movement believes that Columbus’s arrival in America marked the beginning of a century of colonization, genocide, slavery and racial oppression.

On September 17, the mayor’s office of the Canadian city of Kingston in the province of Ontario took the monument to the country’s first prime minister, John MacDonald, under round-the-clock protection. The decision was taken by the city authorities after the desecration of the statue of MacDonald in Montreal. Protesters believe that the politician was “the creator of the genocide of the native population of Canada.”

Mass protests and riots erupted in many US cities after the death of African American George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The man died after being harshly detained by police.

After some time, riots broke out in Canada and a number of European countries. In Great Britain, vandals painted a monument to Winston Churchill, accusing him of racism. In the US state of Louisiana, protesters threw a bust of slave owner John McDonough into the river, and a similar fate befell the statue of Christopher Columbus in Virginia.

In June, a monument to former Prime Minister Pierre Elliot Trudeau was desecrated in Vaughn, Canada.