Last Tuesday, the National Ambulance, in partnership with the University of Sharjah, celebrated the graduation of the third batch of the Emirati Paramedic Preparation and Rehabilitation Program, which includes 33 male and female graduates who succeeded in completing the educational program established by the National Ambulance in cooperation with the University of Sharjah four years ago, in a virtual ceremony through communication techniques The visible is meant for this purpose.

The program for preparing and qualifying Emirati paramedics aims to develop and qualify national paramedic cadres by providing them with knowledge, professional competence and practical experience, and preparing them to work in the vital health care sector in a way that enhances the achievement of the strategic objectives of the UAE government and raises the rates of Emiratisation within the system of emergency medical services for the pre-hospital stage in the country. The third batch of the program is the largest batch since its launch, bringing the number of Emirati paramedics in the National Ambulance so far to about 60 paramedics and paramedics.



The Chairman of the National Ambulance Board, Dr. Eng. Hussain Al-Harthi, said that this event represents a distinguished achievement and is the best example of the ability and giving of Emirati youth in overcoming obstacles and building opportunities from challenges in a country that does not know the impossible, and under a wise leadership that puts the citizen at the top of its priorities and harnesses all capabilities. For the sake of building and developing people, and paving all means to support its children in achieving the achievements and ambitions and raising the name of the UAE high.



Al-Harithi stressed that the graduate paramedics have become an asset to the homeland, asking them to be up to the size of responsibility and commitment, loyal to the covenants and trustees of their dear homeland, expressing his confidence in their ability to perform the humanitarian duty undertaken by the National Ambulance since its establishment and serving the community on the first line of defense.

The Chief Executive of National Ambulance, Ahmed Saleh Al-Hajri pointed out that this batch of Emirati men and women have challenged several exceptional circumstances to achieve their ambitions and goals in light of the Corona pandemic, and to join their colleagues in service and work side by side on the first front lines to maintain the health and safety of society, stressing that they represent a model A bright light for the generous Emirati youth, keen to serve his leadership and his country.

He said that ambulance is a noble and noble humanitarian service, the basis of which is mercy, tolerance, and sincere work in providing aid and assistance to others, and today these graduates pledge to be loyal paramedics and soldiers loyal to serve the dear country. Serving the community, achieving the safety of individuals and saving their lives when exposed to danger, without any discrimination.

For his part, the Deputy Director of the University of Sharjah for Medical Colleges and Health Sciences and the Dean of the College of Medicine, Dr. Qutayba Hamid, expressed his happiness at the graduation of the third batch of Emirati sons and daughters within the joint cooperation between the National Ambulance and the University of Sharjah in training Emirati paramedics to serve community members, explaining that it came in response to There is an urgent need for highly qualified national ambulance cadres, training and readiness to deal with critical cases and accidents in the pre-hospital stage, and for them to be fully aware and aware of the needs of the local community.

It is noteworthy that the Emirati Paramedic Preparation and Rehabilitation Program was established in 2017 in partnership between the National Ambulance and the University of Sharjah, and is provided according to an innovative teaching methodology that adopts the best academic and training practices used internationally to prepare paramedics and provide them with the skills and experiences required to best deal with critical emergency cases in the pre-hospital stage. Students enrolled in the program are eligible to obtain an emergency paramedic technician diploma and the opportunity to work directly with the national ambulance after successfully completing the program.







