New Delhi Paddy procurement at the minimum support price (MSP) so far in the Kharif marketing season 2020-21 season has increased by 33 percent to 20.37 lakh tonnes over the same period last year. During this time, procurement work is gaining momentum in other states like Kerala. The Union Food Ministry gave this information on Thursday. The government said that cotton, pulses and oilseeds are also being procured in the current kharif marketing season of 2020-21, which started from October.

This year, due to the arrival of new crops, procurement of Kharif crops in Punjab and Haryana started early i.e. on 26 September, while in other states the work started from 1 October. “As paddy procurement has started in some other states like Kerala, now paddy procurement has gained momentum in the Kharif marketing season 2020-21,” the ministry said in a statement. As a result, a total of 20,37,634 tonnes of paddy. 3,847.05 crore has been made from 1.7 lakh farmers at MSP price of Rs.

The ministry said, “This purchase is 33 percent more than the purchase made in the same period of the previous year.” For the current year, the Center has fixed Rs 1,868 per quintal for MSP (common grade) of paddy, While the MSP of Rs 1,888 per quintal has been fixed for the A-grade variety.

Apart from this, through nodal agencies, the government is also procuring pulses and oilseeds on MSP under the Price Support Scheme (PSS). As of September 7, about 376.65 tonnes of moong have been procured from 269 farmers in Haryana and Tamil Nadu at an MSP price of Rs 2.71 crore.

Similarly, 5,089 tonnes of coconut at an MSP value of Rs 52.40 crore have been purchased from 3,961 farmers in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu during the period under review. In relation to copra and urad, the rates are at or above MSP. The respective state governments are making arrangements to start procurement in relation to moong.

The Center has procured 30.70 lakh tonnes of kharif pulses and oilseeds under PSS in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana, Gujarat, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh this year, as well as 1.23 tonnes of coconut kernels in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Is approved for.

