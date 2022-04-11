The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and the Dubai Police General Command announced the launch of a joint awareness campaign for the delivery sector under the slogan #Wait for their safety, with the aim of reducing traffic accidents related to motorcycles, which rose from 300 in 2020 to 400 in 2021, an increase of 33%.

The campaign, in which the largest delivery companies in the emirate participate, aims to raise awareness of safety requirements among delivery bike drivers, urge vehicle users to pay attention to other road users, especially delivery bike drivers, and educate the public about the need for all individuals to unite to reduce traffic accidents and thus reduce the rates of injuries and deaths resulting from them. .

The Executive Director of the Licensing Agency at the RTA, Abdullah Yousef Al Ali, said that the campaign aims to reach the largest segment of society to raise awareness among them about the most important practices to be followed while driving vehicles and motorcycles on the road, stressing that achieving traffic safety is a common societal responsibility that requires concerted efforts. all concerned.

Al Ali stressed the need for the public to be patient and responsible, explaining that customers rushing the delivery driver while he is busy driving may result in serious accidents that endanger the driver and road users, noting that the authority has updated the requirements related to the delivery sector to achieve the highest safety rates according to Best practices and global standards.

For his part, the Deputy Director of the General Traffic Department, Colonel Juma bin Suwaidan, affirmed the keenness of the Dubai Police General Command on the strategic cooperation with the Roads and Transport Authority aimed at achieving traffic safety, in addition to joint awareness programs, including working together to educate motorcyclists to provide a delivery service with requirements. Safety and security, including holding several coordination meetings to unify efforts and organize joint awareness campaigns, in order to achieve the desired goals of reducing injury and death rates.



