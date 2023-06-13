Shortly after his announcement at the previous conference, 33 Immortals has returned to show itself in a more extensive and precise way during the Xbox Game Showcase Extended, with Thunder Lotus to illustrate the gameplay a bit of the game in the company of Phil Spencer in person.

33 Immortals had already been announced with a trailer at the previous Showcase, but in this case the developers, who have games like Jotun, Sundered and Spiritfarer in their curriculum, gave a direct demonstration of the actual gameplay.

The game is expected for 2024, so there is still time for any additions and improvements, but it already looks very interesting.

It is an action roguelike which has the characteristic of presenting an extended multiplayer mode to include well 33 players, from which the title of the game also derives. The protagonists of the action are damned souls who, rebelling against the judgment of the Gods, find themselves having to face various clashes and threats, in increasingly complicated situations.

There is no release date yet but this is scheduled for 2024 and 33 Immortals will be available on day one directly within the Xbox Game Pass catalog.