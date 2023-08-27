The Dubai Future Foundation announced the participation of 33 government entities in Dubai that submitted 79 project ideas in the third phase of the “Dubai 10X” initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation, in June the past with the aim of developing a unique methodology for the work of government agencies, making a quantum leap in the thinking of government sector employees, and making Dubai the best city in the world in preparation for the future.

Some projects witnessed distinguished cooperation between up to 11 entities to achieve the goals of the “Dubai 10X” initiative by encouraging joint government work, and exchanging expertise, experiences and successful practices between government work teams in developing and launching future projects, while Dubai Municipality was the most government agency that cooperated in developing project ideas. Participation in this stage with a total of 16 projects.

Since the launch of the third phase of the “Dubai 10X” initiative, which is supervised by the Dubai Future Foundation, more than 25 workshops have been organized that included various government teams to discuss and develop ideas and projects based on preparing for future changes, facing its challenges, and utilizing its opportunities.

Khalfan Juma Belhoul: The “Dubai 10X” initiative has moved, in its third phase, to a new stage in the development of government work

Khalfan Juma Belhoul, CEO of the Dubai Future Foundation, confirmed that the “Dubai 10X” initiative has moved, in its third phase, to a new station that supports joint government cooperation and enhances its role in the process of designing the future in Dubai, in order to achieve the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. May God bless him, and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation.

Belhoul said: “This initiative has succeeded in promoting a culture of innovation in cooperation between government agencies to develop new and proactive services that reflect Dubai’s keenness to lead in anticipating and designing the future, keeping abreast of changes and continuing to employ new opportunities and technologies to serve the community in line with Dubai’s efforts to enhance readiness for the future.”

He added, “The projects participating in the third phase of the ‘Dubai 10X’ initiative are distinguished by the fact that they focused on qualitative, unconventional ideas that can be transformed into distinguished achievements and initiatives in the government sectors, thanks to the cooperation of various work teams that put the future of Dubai at the forefront of their priorities.” Stressing that this initiative contributed to the development of National skills and competencies, preparing them with the tools of the future, and encouraging them to contribute their ideas and visions to contribute to designing the future of government work in Dubai.”

Project evaluation

The submitted government project ideas were evaluated according to a variety of criteria related to future results, the expected implementation period, their ability to integrate with other government services, and their impact on the emirate level and the quality of life of community members in Dubai. The approved projects will be announced later.

Various sectors

Amer Abdel Raouf, Director of the “Dubai 10X” initiative, confirmed that the joint projects in the third phase focused on partnership and cooperation in developing innovative government services that keep pace with and anticipate changes, thus contributing to the consolidation of Dubai’s leadership as one of the best cities in the world in designing the future of government.

He pointed out that the projects participating in this stage were developed by more than 120 government employees from 33 government agencies, who worked on employing their experiences and skills in developing common ideas about the future of government services in various sectors including transport, aviation, space, energy, sustainability, infrastructure, economy, trade, finance, health and security. Civil defense, community services, and others.

It is worth noting that the “Dubai 10X” initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him” in 2017, contributed to the development of many future and qualitative projects in Dubai, and the provision of government services in innovative ways. And finding solutions to the challenges associated with it contribute to strengthening Dubai’s leading position as a global destination for exporting innovative models and methods in government work, as well as encouraging various government agencies in Dubai to exchange experiences, skills, resources and minds within a common framework.