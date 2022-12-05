The landslide, caused by the complex torrential rains, hit the area between the villages of Pueblo Rico and Santa Cecilia in Risaralda province, about 230 km from the capital, Bogota.

“We have already recovered 33 bodies, including three minors, and rescued nine, four of whom are in critical condition,” Prada told reporters on Monday.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro described the incident as a tragedy. “Solidarity with the families of the victims,” ​​he said in a message via Twitter, pledging support from the government.

Leonardo Fabio Siagama, the mayor of Pueblo Rico, told reporters that the bodies were being taken to a covered sports field in the village.

The bus was on its way from Cali, the third largest city in Colombia, to Condoto in the Chocó region.

Colombia experienced an unusually heavy rainy season.

Accidents related to heavy rains have killed more than 216 people and displaced 538,000 so far in 2022, according to government statistics. The figures show that 48 others are still missing nationwide.