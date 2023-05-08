Mustafa Abdel-Azim (Dubai) The national carriers recorded a significant growth in the number of flights operated during the month of April, amounting to 33.3%, after it rose to 34,129 flights, compared to 25,592 flights operated by the carriers during the same month of the year 2022, an increase of 3.6% from the levels before. pandemic, according to OAG data.

The data of the institution specialized in providing data for airports and airlines showed that the total number of flights of national carriers (Etihad Airways, Emirates Airlines, Fly Dubai, Air Arabia) during the first four months of this year rose to 133,055 thousand flights, a growth of 33.6% compared to the same flight. The period from last year, when the number of flights reached 99,584.

According to the Foundation’s report, the number of Etihad Airways flights increased by 35.5% in April 2023, while the number of Air Arabia flights increased by 25.7%, and the number of Air Arabia Abu Dhabi flights increased by 104%.

And Emirates Airlines operated 13,348 flights during the month of April, compared to 10,711 flights during the same period in the year 2022, a growth of 24.6%, while the number of flydubai flights increased from 6,392 flights in April 2022 to 8,674 flights during the same month of the year 2023, a growth of 35.7%.

During the first quarter of this year, national carriers operated 98,926 flights during the first quarter of this year, a growth of 33.69% compared to the same period last year, when the number of flights reached 73,992.

The national carriers expect that the current year will witness a strong recovery in travel demand, especially during the upcoming summer season, and that the growth momentum will continue in the coming years, benefiting from the strong demand for travel to and from the Emirates, after it has become at the forefront of the preferred destinations in the world for tourism and business, especially after The country’s huge successes in dealing with the pandemic and the success of Expo 2020 Dubai, as well as preparations to host “COP 28” next November.