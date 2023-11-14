Research shows that another 36% of congressmen are unaware of the mechanism; Chamber did not vote on project sent by the government on the topic

A survey commissioned by FPE (Parliamentary Entrepreneurship Front) shows that 33.2% of deputies say they are against the end of the so-called JCP (Interest on Own Capital). Here’s the complete of the survey (PDF – 2 MB).

Another 30.8% are in favor of changing the rule for charging this interest. Furthermore, 36% say they do not know the topic to be able to give their opinion.

81 federal deputies were interviewed from October 18 to 27, 2023. The sample was divided proportionally between deputies who consider themselves to be in support of the government (45%), opposition (30%) and independent (25%). The survey was carried out by Vector Research.

According to the research, the non-response rate is high in all groups, being higher in the majority bloc of center parties. Adherence to the thesis favorable to the JCP is greater in the opposition, although agreement with the opposing thesis is also high.

Read the deputies’ responses to the survey:

At the end of August, the government sent a project to Congress (PL 4258/2023) that ends the deduction of interest on equity from the IRPJ (Corporate Income Tax) and CSLL (Social Contribution on Net Profit) calculation base, which would increase the tax burden on companies. At the time, there was no consensus in the Treasury regarding the text of the project, which was poorly received by the banking and industrial sectors.

The text has resistance within the Chamber, but the President of the House, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), is in favor of changing the rules. However, he decided to hold the project to be better discussed with the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad.

In October, the rapporteur of the taxation project on offshores and exclusive funds, deputy Pedro Paulo (PSD-RJ), met with Haddad to discuss his report and brought up the idea of ​​including the change in the JCP in its text.

Due to the lack of more precise calculations and time to discuss the issue with the parties in the Chamber, the grouping of topics was left aside and the deputy decided not to include the change in his opinion. But the discussion opened the way for an alternative to ending the mechanism.

Pedro Paulo defends a middle ground so as not to end the JCP. One of the proposals put on the table is based on a mechanism known as ACE (Allowance for Corporate Equity, in English, or Provision for Corporate Equity, in Portuguese). It would reduce the tax impact for companies by encouraging their capitalization and reducing the distribution of resources to partners. A document on the subject produced by the European Union is being analyzed by the Federal Revenue Service, the Treasury and the Chamber.

The JCP project does not yet have a rapporteur, but Pedro Paulo has already asked Lira to be appointed as he is already participating in the negotiations.

