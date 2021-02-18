The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced the conduct of 171,667 new examinations during the past 24 hours, in line with its plan to expand and increase the scope of examinations in the country with the aim of early detection and counting cases infected with the emerging coronavirus

(Covid-19), those in contact with them, and their isolation.

The intensification of investigation procedures and the expansion of the number of examinations at the state level contributed to the detection of 3,294 new cases of the virus.

This brings the total number of registered cases to 361,877 cases.

The Ministry announced that 3,431 new cases of people infected with the emerging coronavirus (Covid-19) had recovered, and that they recovered from symptoms of the disease after receiving the necessary health care, thus bringing the total of recovery cases to 347,366 cases.

The ministry confirmed the death of 18 people from the repercussions of infection with the Coronavirus, bringing the number of deaths in the country to 1073, expressing condolences to the families of the deceased, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.

It called on community members to cooperate with health authorities and adhere to instructions, and adhere to social distancing, to ensure the safety of everyone.

The Ministry also confirmed the provision of 89 thousand and 324 doses during the past 24 hours, bringing the total of the doses it provided until yesterday to five million and 373 thousand and 730 doses, and the rate of distribution of the vaccine rose to 54.33 doses per 100 people.

This comes in line with its plan to provide the “Covid-19” vaccine to citizens and residents, and in an effort to reach the acquired immunity resulting from vaccination, which will help reduce the number of infections and control the “Covid-19” virus.





