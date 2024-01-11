Some Dutch people who have been stuck in Ecuador in recent days describe the situation in the country as frightening and unreal. “The streets are completely empty, everyone is afraid and most people stay indoors.” Security forces have now arrested 329 suspected gang members, and five others have been killed.
