The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced the conduct of 150,706 new examinations during the past 24 hours, on different groups in society, using the best and latest medical examination techniques, for early detection and counting and isolating cases infected with the emerging corona virus (Covid-19) and those in contact with it and isolating them, and the intensification of shares Investigation and examination procedures in the detection of 3,276 new cases of infection with the virus, bringing the total number of registered cases to 323 thousand and 402 cases, and also announced the death of 12 infected cases as a result of the repercussions of infection with the virus, and thus the number of deaths in the country reached 914 cases, and the Ministry announced the recovery of 4,041 new cases For those infected with the virus, and she fully recovered from the symptoms of the disease after receiving the necessary health care since entering the hospital, thus bringing the total number of cures to 301 thousand and 81 cases.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

