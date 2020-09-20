Journalist Rajiv Sharma, arrested in a case registered under the Official Secrets Act, has uploaded more than 300 videos on his YouTube channel since December on a range of issues, including India-China relations. According to information available on freelance journalist Sharma’s YouTube channel Rajiv Kishkindha, it was created on December 17, 2019 and has more than 12,000 subscribers.Sharma also has about 6,33,600 views of the videos put on the channel. There are 327 videos on Sharma’s channel in which he is seen discussing many topics. They also include international issues. On 14 September, Sharma posted his last video on the India-China confrontation, the day he was arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police.

Received $ 1000 on every information, complete ‘scandal’ of journalist Rajiv Sharma

Delhi Police said on Saturday that the arrested journalist Sharma was allegedly giving sensitive information about Indian tactics and deployment of troops on the border to Chinese intelligence agencies. The matter is under investigation. DCP Sanjiv Kumar Yadav of Special Cell of Delhi Police told that journalist Rajiv Sharma was sending sensitive information to Chinese intelligence officers from 2016 to 2018. In many countries, Sharma met Chinese officials. According to the police, Rajiv Sharma was also informing the Chinese intelligence system about the deployment of the army on the border and India’s border strategy.

Rajiv Sharma lives in Pitampura area of ​​Delhi. Police said Rajiv was arrested on 14 September and produced before the magistrate on 15 September. The accused has been sent to a 6-day police custody. Rajiv’s bail plea will be heard in Patiala House Court on 22 September.