The Ministry of Health and Community Protection recorded 3,249 new cases of the emerging coronavirus (Covid-19), and 3,904 new cases of the disease were cured, and 10 cases died.

The ministry said that, in line with the plan to expand and increase the scope of examinations in the country with the aim of early detection and counting cases infected with the emerging coronavirus (Covid-19), and those who had contact with them, and isolating them, 156 thousand and 472 new examinations were conducted during the past 24 hours on different groups in society using better And the latest medical examination technology.

She added that the intensification of investigation and examination procedures in the country, and the expansion of the scope of examinations, contributed to the detection of 3,249 new cases of the emerging coronavirus (Covid-19) of different nationalities, all of which are stable and subject to the necessary health care, thus the total number of cases registered in the country is 316,875. status. The Ministry also announced the death of 10 infected cases as a result of the repercussions of the emerging corona virus, bringing the number of deaths in the country to 888 cases.

The Ministry also announced the recovery of 3904 new cases of people infected with the emerging coronavirus (Covid-19), and their full recovery from the symptoms of the disease, after receiving the necessary health care since entering the hospital, thus bringing the total of recovery cases to 293,180 cases. The Ministry called on community members to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to instructions and adhere to social distancing, to ensure the health and safety of everyone.

In addition, the Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced the provision of 157 thousand and 783 doses during the past 24 hours, bringing the total doses provided until yesterday to three million and 849 thousand and 374 doses, and the rate of vaccine distribution is 38.92 doses per 100 people.

This comes in line with the ministry’s plan to provide the “Covid-19” vaccine, and in an effort to reach the acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the virus.





