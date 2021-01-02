The total number of infected people increased to 19,38,854 on Saturday after 3,218 new cases of corona virus infection were reported in Maharashtra. The health department gave this information. The department said that after the death of 51 more patients from this epidemic in the same period, the number of dead in the state has increased to 49,631.

The department said in a statement that after the release of 2,110 more people from the hospital, the total number of people who have recovered in the state has increased to 18,34,935. The state is currently undergoing treatment for 53,137 patients. At the same time, after the arrival of 593 new cases of infection in Mumbai, the total number of infected people increased to 2,94,660. At the same time, after the death of seven more patients due to infection, the death toll has increased to 11,132.

Recommendation to approve ‘covaxine’ for emergency use

Meanwhile, an expert committee of the Central Medicines Authority of India on Saturday recommended approval for indigenously developed Kovid-19 vaccine ‘covaxine’ for emergency use with certain conditions. A Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on the Kovid-19 of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) on Friday also recommended approval for the emergency use of the Corona Virus vaccine in Oxford for emergency use in India. Covaxine has been developed indigenously by Bharat Biotech in association with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

A Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical firm’s application for the emergency use of the vaccine was re-discussed on Saturday after a subject expert committee (SEC) on CDSCO’s Kovid-19 submitted a handover, the source said. On December 7, Bharat Biotech filed an application with the Controller General of Pharmaceuticals of India (DCGI) for approval for the indigenously developed covicin vaccine. The SEC on Friday recommended the approval of the Oxford-AstraZeneca anti-corona virus vaccine ‘Kovishield’ for emergency use in India.