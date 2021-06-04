This June 4 marks the 32nd anniversary of the Tiananmen massacre in 1989, student protests in which hundreds of students died due to police repression. This year, the Hong Kong Executive has banned the vigil for the second year in a row, although thousands of citizens have taken to the streets as well. Something that has cost the arrest of Chow Hang-tung, an activist who promoted the meeting on social networks.

The events date back to June 1989 but they are still alive in the memory of many. In April of that same year, Chinese university students began to demand an improvement in their living conditions and to protest against the government.

The protests began, according to experts, with very primary demands: they wanted improvements in the facilities of the university campus. To request it, they would go to the symbolic Tiananmen Square in Beijing, sit and shout their slogans peacefully.

Although the visible face of the protests that began in April were of students who had from simple demands to more complex ones – such as the resignation of a government that they accused of being “corrupt” and failed “-, later other sectors joined the also Known as the “Tiananmen Revolt.” Teachers, working-class people and the unemployed joined the demands, which increased tensions in the city.

Overnight, the protests broke through the walls of the faculties and reached the streets of the entire city. Graffiti against the high cost of living, corruption and government repression could be seen on the streets of Beijing. The revolt had begun.

The historical moment that China was going through in the 1980s was a time of change. Deng Xiaoping, the president who had succeeded the Gang of four, had planned the opening of the national economy. Something that was not benefiting all Chinese, since the growth of the private economic sector had caused the increase in inflation, unemployment and corruption.

With Mao Zedong’s recent Cultural Revolution and the war between nationalists and communists – which ended in 1949 – still fresh in memory, the 20th century was a very bloody one for China. Something that can explain the violent response of the State and the repression that derived from it.

Many Zionocentric specialists link the start of the protests with the death of Hu Yaobang, a member of the moderate Chinese Communist Party. Much appreciated by the students, the politician died on April 15, 1989 due to a heart attack during a Party meeting. His followers accused the Executive of mishandling his funeral and commemoration and, at the beginning of the protests, several acts were held in his memory.

Following the start of a collective hunger strike and protests throughout Beijing, the Executive decided to debate how to handle the situation, fearing that the demonstrations would spread throughout the country. The final decision was resounding: they declared martial law in the country as of May 20, 1989 and agreed to quell the demonstrations. The government was willing to give in economically, but not a bit politically.

From that moment on, all those who were still in the streets were directly challenging the authorities, with the repression that this could entail. However, few decided to return home and give up the fight.

The turning point came on the night of June 3-4. Troops and tanks of the People’s Liberation Army together with the police went to the emblematic Tiananmen Square to put an end to the protests, which already accumulated more than a million mobilized in Beijing. After seven weeks of protests, they were ordered to charge the protesters.

Many died on the way from the armed forces to the square. To this day, the number of deaths is still unclear, which, according to NATO estimates, is between 241 and 6,000. Furthermore, up to 10,000 people are believed to have been arrested during and after the protests.



A person lights a candle to mark the anniversary of the military crackdown on the student movement in Beijing, in front of Victoria Park in Hong Kong on Friday, June 4, 2021. A member of the committee that organizes the annual Hong Kong candlelight vigil for the victims of the Tiananmen Square crackdown, she was arrested early on Friday on the 32nd anniversary. © Kin Cheung / AP

One day after the event, an image would go down in human history and become the symbol of the Tiananmen protests. As the tanks left the square after the night of violence, a man carrying plastic bags stopped in front of one of these war vehicles to cut him off on Chang An Avenue.

Another sample of peaceful protest, which on this occasion was not harshly repressed at the time by the Army, since they did not charge against it. Currently, the whereabouts or identity of this person who became the face of the protests is unknown.

Later, history would demonstrate the defeat of the Tiananmen students, with China returning to stability and political statism. “Let a hundred flowers bloom, let a hundred schools of thought compete,” said one of the slogans of the Maoist movement, although the students of 1989 were not even in a “competition” with the Chinese Executive.

The Chinese government continues to deny the massacre

Even today, the Chinese authorities use euphemisms to refer to the events that took place in 1989. The most widespread use is that of the “incident of the last century”, regarding which information is still being denied to the families of the victims.

This taboo for the Government has a political motivation in the country. And it is that Tiananmen Square is in front of the Forbidden City and is the most important symbol of public life in China. The Executive also prevents certain contexts from causing a revolt similar to the one that took place in the last year of the eighties.

For this reason, with the usual Chinese stance in the face of international pressure, the current spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Wang Wenbin, resorted on Friday that the episode is “an internal matter of China.

On the few occasions that it has appealed to the issue, the Government has wanted to give a favorable approach to the matter. In 2019, for the thirtieth anniversary of the Tiananmen event, Geng Shuang, the then Foreign Ministry spokesman assured that this historical fact proved the advancement of Chinese society. “The enormous economic success we have achieved shows that the development path we have chosen is the correct one,” he said after being asked about it.





Police displace people as they gather in Hong Kong’s Causeway Bay district on June 4, 2021, after police closed the place where Hong Kongers traditionally gather each year to mourn the victims of the repression of Tiananmen Square in 1989, which authorities have banned citing the coronavirus pandemic and have promised to end any protests on the anniversary. © Isaac Lawrance / AFP

Now, the latest move by the local Executive of Hong Kong – a city with a large opposition presence – has been to ban the annual vigil held in memory of the victims, claiming that it could be dangerous due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, there have been many opponents and influential figures who have encouraged citizens to take to the streets to commemorate the “unforgettable” who lost their lives in Tiananmen.

The heirs of the Tiananmen students

But, as happened in 1989, government warnings have not deterred government opponents from taking to the streets, but this time in Hong Kong. The vigil had been held annually on June 4 in the city until 2020, when it was banned by the presence of Covid-19.

But people don’t want to forget. Despite the judicial threat of up to five years in prison for participating in the marches, hundreds of protesters gathered this Friday with candles in Victoria Park. And they lit them in memory of each of those who died or disappeared on the same date in 1989.

Several activists encouraged citizens to protest despite the ban, calling it “necessary”.

“The spirit of Tiananmen is alive in China and everywhere freedom-loving people gather. We remember this tragic anniversary and pledge to work for a future where the legacy of the Tiananmen generation can finally be realized in China and around the world. ” #Tiananmen # June4th https://t.co/RB2GuGKHUm – Samuel Chu 朱 牧民 (@samuelmchu) June 3, 2021



“The spirit of Tiananmen is alive in China and freedom-loving people are gathering everywhere. We remember this tragic anniversary and commit ourselves to working for a future where the legacy of the Tiananmen generation can finally be realized in China and elsewhere. all over the world, “said Samuel Chu, opponent and director general of the Hong Kong Democracy Movement, via social media.

There are already several opponents jailed. On June 4, the police arrested activist Chow Hang-tung, vice president of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of China’s Democratic and Patriotic Movements for “publicizing an unauthorized demonstration.” His organization was in charge of calling the vigil in the city.

This vigil is not only a commemorative act for the victims of Tiananmen, it is also a clear opposition and symbol of resistance from opponents of the Chinese Government, who denounce that they are running out of less space to protest.

There are many opponents who share and promise to return to the ideology of the university students of the spring of 1989, and who assure that they will not forget them 32 years after the event.

With EFE and local media