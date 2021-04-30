With the anniversary of the death of actor Guy Williams, it is impossible not to recall his emblematic characters, Don Diego de la Vega and his alter ego El Zorro.

The memory, in addition, leads to think about the closure of that series repeated to infinity.

The original story was created in 1919 by Johnston McCulley and from there came books, movies and television shows. Until the 1950s version of Disney company that became a classic.

El Zorro is one of the series with the most repetitions in Argentina and Latin America.

The success occurred especially in Argentina where it had an uncountable string of cycles on the air.

The series featured two seasons of 39 chapters of 30 minutes each, which aired between 1957 and 1959. A year later a third stage took place, which was actually four hour-long specials.

In 1992 the episodes of the first two seasons were remastered. One of the versions is that the last cycle was not modernized and adapted. In the last broadcast, precisely, it is discovered Zorro’s true identity.

The last chapter of El Zorro

In that last installment of the third season, he has the title of Old acquaintance, someone discovers the man who hides behind the costume of the masked vigilante.

The episode begins with the arrival in the town of Ramon Castillo, played by a young man Ricardo Montalban, an old friend of Diego’s with whom he had established a bond during his student days in Madrid.

Guy Williams passed away on April 30, 1989.

The man seeks revenge with De La Vega, who had won him a swordsmanship duel with a skill rarely seen. But he is surprised to discover how cowardly he is on this side of the ocean.

The heartbreaking death of Guy Williams

After the success of The Fox, Williams it was not in the spotlight again. It only had a few minor and very sporadic appearances.

In the 70s, it came to Argentina. At the time, he fell in love, then broke up and averaging the 80’s settled in an apartment in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Recoleta.

Those times were ostracized and a lower profile than the one he already had. The testimonies tell that he became a regular visitor to the iconic bar La Biela.

Guy Williams was found dead in his Buenos Aires apartment.

Some time before, in 1983, he had returned to Los Angeles and on that trip he suffered a stroke from which he had difficulty recovering. After this episode, she decided not to return to the United States and it is not known how she continued the bond with her children. There was not much more news about those years either.

Until the April 30, 1989, at 65 years of age, he was found dead in his apartment.

As it turned out, he had been lifeless for several days and the cause was a brain aneurysm. His neighbors alerted the police to force the door of his apartment. No person close to him, in those days, had noticed his absence.

After El Zorro, Guy Williams had no other successes.

His remains were buried in the pantheon of actors in the Buenos Aires cemetery of Chacarita. Two years later, his eldest son removed his ashes and took it upon himself to carry out his father’s will, to scatter them over the mountains of California and the Pacific Ocean.

