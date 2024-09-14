Utah, United States, a terrible case of murder-suicide discovered: a 32-year-old mother, Maribel Ibarra, killed her three children before taking her own life

According to the first reconstructions carried out by the investigators, it would be a terrible case of murder-suicide perpetrated by the mother to the detriment of her three children. The chilling discovery occurred on the evening of September 3, following a call to 911 made by the woman’s family.

According to Ibarra’s relatives, no one had ever even suspected that the woman could suffer from any type of mental disorder or depression. In fact, in everyone’s eyes, she always appeared as a “loving mother”. Just as it appears from the biography on her Facebook page where the 32-year-old wrote: “my children are my life” in Spanish, that is in “my children are my life”.

Maribel Ibarra: First she kills her three daughters and then she takes her own life

Following the investigations carried out by the police, it was discovered that the three murdered children were called Jordan, Yaitza And Alitzel. They were all under five years old; the youngest child was just one.

family massacre

The County Sheriff’s Office Weber said that the officers found the bodies inside a car West Havenin Utah. All killed by a firearm.

The lieutenant Terance Lavely, In a statement released last week, he said the following:

“Based on video evidence, physical evidence, witness statements and family interviews, investigators believe this was a tragic murder-suicide incident. Evidence indicates that Maribel shot her three children in the back cargo area of ​​her car before turning the gun on herself.”.

sheriff statements

And, concluding, he added:

“Like many people around the world, unfortunately, Maribel Ibarra has been overwhelmed by the desperation that people with depression are immersed in. A depression that has led her to do things that we deeply regret..”