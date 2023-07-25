A 32-year-old Dutchman living in Brazil was arrested by the police in Barendrecht on Tuesday 18 July. The man is said to have stolen tens of thousands of euros from people online. He was at the top of the list of suspects of the Cybercrime team in the police investigation into the illegal Genesis Market. This is an online platform where data is traded.
