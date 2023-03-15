Murad Al-Masry (Dubai)

32 teams from different continents of the world are participating, led by England’s Crystal Palace and Southampton, Japan’s Yokohama, American Iso United and New York Red Bull, along with the academies of Robbie Fowler and Lukas Boldolski in Poland, and local academy teams in younger age groups, most notably the Manchester City Academy in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. , in the MENA Junior Football Cup in Dubai from March 31 to April 5, and is organized by Cbf Performance Company, with the support of the Dubai Sports Council for the second year, and its competitions are hosted by the Jebel Ali Golf and Shooting Courses.

Ahmed Salem Al Mahri, Director of the Sports Development Department at the Dubai Sports Council, confirmed that the tournament is a model for supporting and spreading football for promising players, especially as it brings together more than 600 players, in addition to coaches and administrators who come to Dubai from various countries and continents of the world, and these players represent 32 teams. From 4 age groups from 12 to 18 years old from 4 different continents, including 15 teams from Europe, Africa, India, the Far East and North America, competing against 17 teams from private academies in the country, so it gives a great opportunity for young players to compete in real competitions with various teams from Various football schools, and contact with new skillful talents, which contributes to raising their level of play, by living the atmosphere of international competitions.

Teddy Sheringham, the former Manchester United and England legend, and the MENA Cup ambassador, sent a message via video, and said: “I am delighted to be back for the second year to support the MENA Cup, the organization, accommodation and facilities are of the highest level, and it is an amazing sight for these young players to participate in, which certainly helps them prepare them for a career.” potential in professional football.

After the press conference, a draw ceremony was held for the teams participating in the various categories of the tournament, which resulted in the teams participating in each category being divided into two groups, each comprising 4 teams.